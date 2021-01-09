Nunnelly, TN (September 1, 2021) - A view of one of the three rooms utilized at the Nunnelly Community Center for the state's Multi-Agency Recovery Center for local survivors of the area's flooding. Robert Kaufmann/FEMA
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2021 18:49
|Photo ID:
|6817573
|VIRIN:
|210901-O-RK738-668
|Resolution:
|5276x2968
|Size:
|8.77 MB
|Location:
|NUNNELLY, TN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tennessee's Multi-Agency Recovery Center in Nunnelly [Image 8 of 8], by Robert Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT