    Nunnelly Community Center Hosts Tennessee's Multi-Agency Recovery Center [Image 1 of 8]

    Nunnelly Community Center Hosts Tennessee's Multi-Agency Recovery Center

    NUNNELLY, TN, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Robert Kaufmann 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    Nunnelly, TN (September 1, 2021) - The Nunnelly Community Center hosts the state's Multi-Agency Recovery Center where flood survivors can seek assistance from multiple services. Robert Kaufmann/FEMA

