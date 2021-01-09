American Red Cross Sanitizing Recovery Center Tables

Nunnelly, TN (September 1, 2021) - American Red Cross sanitizes tables at the Tennessee Multi-Agency Recovery Center in accordance with CDC's COVID 19 guidance. Robert Kaufmann/FEMA
