    FEMA Accepting Applications for Assistance at Multi-Agency Recovery Center [Image 2 of 8]

    FEMA Accepting Applications for Assistance at Multi-Agency Recovery Center

    NUNNELLY, TN, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Robert Kaufmann 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    Nunnelly, TN (September 1, 2021) FEMA specialist helping local flood survivor apply for FEMA assistance at the Tennessee Multi-Agency Recovery Center. Robert Kaufmann/FEMA

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 18:48
    Photo ID: 6817568
    VIRIN: 210901-O-RK738-717
    Resolution: 5209x3473
    Size: 9.6 MB
    Location: NUNNELLY, TN, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FEMA Accepting Applications for Assistance at Multi-Agency Recovery Center [Image 8 of 8], by Robert Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nunnelly Community Center Hosts Tennessee's Multi-Agency Recovery Center
    FEMA Accepting Applications for Assistance at Multi-Agency Recovery Center
    SBA Working With Survivors at Tennessee Multi-Agency Recovery Center
    TN Dept. of Veterans Services at State's Multi-Agency Recovery Center
    Welcome to Tennessee Multi-Agency Recovery Center in Nunnelly
    American Red Cross Sanitizing Recovery Center Tables
    Tennessee's Multi-Agency Recovery Center in Nunnelly
    Nunnelly Community Center Hosts Multi-Agency Recovery Center

