Nunnelly, TN (September 1, 2021) FEMA specialist helping local flood survivor apply for FEMA assistance at the Tennessee Multi-Agency Recovery Center. Robert Kaufmann/FEMA
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2021 18:48
|Photo ID:
|6817568
|VIRIN:
|210901-O-RK738-717
|Resolution:
|5209x3473
|Size:
|9.6 MB
|Location:
|NUNNELLY, TN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FEMA Accepting Applications for Assistance at Multi-Agency Recovery Center [Image 8 of 8], by Robert Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT