    3rd Wing hosts Immersion Tour [Image 5 of 5]

    3rd Wing hosts Immersion Tour

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Sullivan 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Spouses from the 3rd Wing receive a briefing on the E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System during an immersion tour at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 31, 2021. The E-3 Sentry holds an advanced surveillance, target detection, and tracking platform, providing an accurate picture of the battlespace. This includes both aircraft and naval vessels, friendly and enemy, providing critical information for battle management. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Sullivan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 14:30
    Photo ID: 6816759
    VIRIN: 210831-F-UN330-1004
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 8.69 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Wing hosts Immersion Tour [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Patrick Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JBER
    3rd Wing

