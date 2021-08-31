Spouses from the 3rd Wing receive a briefing on the E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System during an immersion tour at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 31, 2021. The E-3 Sentry holds an advanced surveillance, target detection, and tracking platform, providing an accurate picture of the battlespace. This includes both aircraft and naval vessels, friendly and enemy, providing critical information for battle management. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Sullivan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2021 Date Posted: 09.02.2021 14:30 Photo ID: 6816759 VIRIN: 210831-F-UN330-1004 Resolution: 4240x2832 Size: 8.69 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd Wing hosts Immersion Tour [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Patrick Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.