3rd Wing hosts Immersion Tour

U.S. Air Force Col. Travolis Simmons, the 3rd Wing commander, stands with 3rd Wing spouses next to a running F-22 Raptor engine during an immersion tour on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 31, 2021. The tour included a stop at the hush house, a noise-suppressed facility used to test aircraft systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Sullivan)

