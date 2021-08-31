Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Wing hosts Immersion Tour [Image 1 of 5]

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Sullivan 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Travolis Simmons, the 3rd Wing commander, stands with 3rd Wing spouses next to a running F-22 Raptor engine during an immersion tour on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 31, 2021. The tour included a stop at the hush house, a noise-suppressed facility used to test aircraft systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Sullivan)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Wing hosts Immersion Tour [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Patrick Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBER
    3rd Wing

