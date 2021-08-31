U.S. Air Force Col. Travolis Simmons, the 3rd Wing commander, stands with 3rd Wing spouses next to a running F-22 Raptor engine during an immersion tour on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 31, 2021. The tour included a stop at the hush house, a noise-suppressed facility used to test aircraft systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2021 14:30
|Photo ID:
|6816752
|VIRIN:
|210831-F-UN330-1001
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|9.84 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Wing hosts Immersion Tour [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Patrick Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT