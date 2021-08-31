3rd Wing hosts Immersion Tour

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 3rd Munitions Squadron demonstrate their bomb building capabilities during a 3rd Wing immersion tour at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 31, 2021. Airmen from the 3rd MUNS primarily build bombs for the F-22 Raptor’s on the installation, but they work with 11 total different bombs and variants, allowing them to maintain their lethality while deployed or on temporary duty assignments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Sullivan)

Date Taken: 08.31.2021 Date Posted: 09.02.2021 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US