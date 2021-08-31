Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Wing hosts Immersion Tour [Image 3 of 5]

    3rd Wing hosts Immersion Tour

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Sullivan 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 3rd Munitions Squadron demonstrate their bomb building capabilities during a 3rd Wing immersion tour at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 31, 2021. Airmen from the 3rd MUNS primarily build bombs for the F-22 Raptor’s on the installation, but they work with 11 total different bombs and variants, allowing them to maintain their lethality while deployed or on temporary duty assignments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Sullivan)

