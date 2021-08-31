3rd Wing hosts Immersion Tour

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Lauren Whitman, a 3rd Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician, briefs 3rd Wing spouses during an immersion tour at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 31, 2021. Whitman discussed the equipment her team provides to pilots to help them overcome any challenges they may face while airborne. Helmets, parachutes, and survival kits are among the many items under AFE technicians’ responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Sullivan)

