    3rd Wing hosts Immersion Tour [Image 4 of 5]

    3rd Wing hosts Immersion Tour

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Sullivan 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Lauren Whitman, a 3rd Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician, briefs 3rd Wing spouses during an immersion tour at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 31, 2021. Whitman discussed the equipment her team provides to pilots to help them overcome any challenges they may face while airborne. Helmets, parachutes, and survival kits are among the many items under AFE technicians’ responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Sullivan)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 14:30
    Photo ID: 6816758
    VIRIN: 210831-F-UN330-1003
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Wing hosts Immersion Tour [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Patrick Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFE
    JBER
    3rd Wing
    3rd OSS

