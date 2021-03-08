Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    North Dakota Chaplains gather for development course [Image 3 of 3]

    North Dakota Chaplains gather for development course

    CAMP GRAFTON TRAINING CENTER, ND, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2021

    Photo by Chief Master Sgt. David Lipp 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    Religious affairs non-commissioned officer Sgt. Stephanie Fuchs, of the 131st Military Police Battalion, left, holds a training weapon as she takes a defensive posture to protect Chaplain (Col.) David Johnson, the North Dakota National Guard state chaplain, during chaplain professional development training at Camp Grafton Training Center, N.D., Aug. 3, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David H. Lipp)

