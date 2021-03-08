North Dakota Chaplains gather for development course

U.S. Air Force religious affairs Airman Tech. Sgt. Joshua Bartholomew, of the 119th Wing, North Dakota Air National Guard, holds a training weapon as he takes a defensive posture to protect Chaplain (Lt. Col.) James Cheney, of the 119th Wing, during chaplain professional development training at Camp Grafton Training Center, N.D., Aug. 3, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David H. Lipp)

