North Dakota Chaplains gather for development course

U.S. Air Force religious affairs Airman Tech. Sgt. Joshua Bartholomew, of the 119th Wing, North Dakota Air National Guard, holds a training weapon as he takes a defensive posture to protect Chaplain (Lt. Col.) James Cheney, of the 119th Wing, during chaplain professional development training at Camp Grafton Training Center, N.D., Aug. 3, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David H. Lipp)
08.03.2021
09.02.2021
6815190
210803-Z-WA217-1071
4528x3016
9.16 MB
CAMP GRAFTON TRAINING CENTER, ND, US
1
0
