North Dakota Chaplains gather for development course

UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter pilot Chief Warrant Officer 5 Jay Knopp, of the 1st Battalion, 112 Aviation Battalion, right, gives a pre-flight briefing prior to a familiarization flight for chaplains and enlisted religious affairs personnel during chaplain professional development training at Camp Grafton Training Center, N.D., Aug. 3, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David H. Lipp)

