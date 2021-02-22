Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Paul Schneider of the 130th Field Artillery Brigade meets host nation leaders at Kuwaiti Liberation live fire event [Image 6 of 7]

    Col. Paul Schneider of the 130th Field Artillery Brigade meets host nation leaders at Kuwaiti Liberation live fire event

    KUWAIT

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Capt. Patrick Montandon 

    130th Field Artillery Brigade

    Col. Paul Schneider of the 130th Field Artillery Brigade meets host nation leaders at Kuwaiti Liberation live fire event

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 04:05
    Photo ID: 6813897
    VIRIN: 210222-A-LX415-764
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.98 MB
    Location: KW
    This work, Col. Paul Schneider of the 130th Field Artillery Brigade meets host nation leaders at Kuwaiti Liberation live fire event [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Patrick Montandon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    130th Field Artillery Brigade Leaders talk with Kuwait leader
    130th Field Artillery Brigade Leaders talk with Kuwait leader
    High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Firing
    130th Field Artillery Brigade commander briefs ARCENT commander
    130th Field Artillery Brigade chaplain speaks with a Muslim leader during an interfaith event
    Col. Paul Schneider of the 130th Field Artillery Brigade meets host nation leaders at Kuwaiti Liberation live fire event
    Col. Paul Schneider of the 130th Field Artillery Brigade meets with other U.S. military leaders at the Kuwaiti Liberation live fire event

    TAGS

    HIMARS:High Mobility Artillery Rocket System:Field Artillery:key leader engagement:commander:greetin

