Col. Paul Schneider and Command Sgt. Maj. Ricky Matticks meet Staff Col. Bishur Alnaham, Kuwait Land Forces Artillery Commander
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2021 04:04
|Photo ID:
|6813893
|VIRIN:
|210220-A-LX415-239
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.26 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 130th Field Artillery Brigade Leaders talk with Kuwait leader [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Patrick Montandon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT