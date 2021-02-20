A High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) of the 1-14th Field Artillery Regiment overseen by the 130th Field Artillery Brigade fires during the Kuwaiti Liberation live fire event
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2021 04:04
|Photo ID:
|6813894
|VIRIN:
|210220-A-LX415-342
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.6 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Firing [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Patrick Montandon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT