Col. Paul Schneider of the 130th Field Artillery Brigade brief's Lt. Gen. Terry R. Ferrell, Commanding General of the Army Central Command on the Command Operations Information Center floor of the 130th headquarters.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2021 04:05
|Photo ID:
|6813895
|VIRIN:
|210319-A-LX415-553
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.64 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 130th Field Artillery Brigade commander briefs ARCENT commander [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Patrick Montandon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
