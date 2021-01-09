Great Basin Team 1 Incident Commander visit

Great Basin Team 1 Incident Commander, Evans Kuo, personally thanks Soldiers from the 23rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, and 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, both assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, who are deployed in support of the Department of Defense wildland firefighting response operations in Quincy, California, Sept. 1, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible DoD support to the National Interagency Fire Center to respond quickly and effectively to protect lives, property, critical infrastructure and natural and cultural resources. DoD support can include, but is not limited to, Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System equipped aircraft, military helicopters and ground forces capable of supporting the firefighting efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ashleigh Maxwell)

