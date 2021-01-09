Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DoD Wildland Firefighting Response Training [Image 5 of 6]

    DoD Wildland Firefighting Response Training

    QUINCY, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Spc. Ashleigh Maxwell 

    National Interagency Fire Center

    Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McCord, Washington, wait for instruction during training, Sept.1, 2021, while they are deployed in Quincy, California in support of the Department of Defense wildland firefighting response operations. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible DoD support to the National Interagency Fire Center to respond quickly and effectively to protect lives, property, critical infrastructure and natural and cultural resources. DoD support can include but is not limited to, Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System equipped aircraft, military helicopters and ground forces capable of supporting the firefighting effort.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 00:49
    Photo ID: 6813797
    VIRIN: 210901-A-BM014-760
    Resolution: 5329x4045
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: QUINCY, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD Wildland Firefighting Response Training [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Ashleigh Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Great Basin Team 1 Incident Commander visit
    Great Basin Team 1 Incident Commander
    DoD Wildland Firefighting Response Training
    DoD Wildland Firefighting Response Training
    DoD Wildland Firefighting Response Training
    DoD Wildland Firefighting Response Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT