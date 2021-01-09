A crew chief from the Redmond Fire and Rescue Administration, center, provides a class to Soldiers from the 23rd Brigade Engineer Battalion assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, while they are deployed in Quincy, California in support of the Department of Defense wildland firefighting response operations for the Dixie Fire, Sept. 1, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible DoD support to the National Interagency Fire Center to respond quickly and effectively to protect lives, property, critical infrastructure and natural and cultural resources. DoD support can include but is not limited to, Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System equipped aircraft, military helicopters and ground forces capable of supporting the firefighting effort.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2021 Date Posted: 09.02.2021 00:55 Photo ID: 6813794 VIRIN: 210901-A-BM014-460 Resolution: 6691x4186 Size: 1.23 MB Location: QUINCY, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DoD Wildland Firefighting Response Training [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Ashleigh Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.