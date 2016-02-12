DoD Wildland Firefighting Response Training

A crew chief from the Redmond Fire and Rescue Administration, right, critiques Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McCord, Washington, on their team maneuvering and placement of fire fighting equipment, Sept. 1, 2021, while they are deployed in Quincy, California in support of the Department of Defense wildland firefighting response operations. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S.Army North, remains committed to providing flexible DoD support to the National Interagency Fire Center to respond quickly and effectively to protect lives, property, critical infrastructure and natural and cultural resources. DoD support can include but is not limited to, Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System equipped aircraft, military helicopters and ground forces capable of supporting the firefighting effort.

