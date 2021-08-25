Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kadena maintainers manufacture the future [Image 4 of 4]

    Kadena maintainers manufacture the future

    JAPAN

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Demond Mcghee 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Montogomery, (right), 18th Equipment Maintenance Squadron NCO in charge of aircraft metals technology, and Senior Airman Dominick Ferneding, (left), 18th EMS metals technology journeyman, warm up a 3-D printer at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 25, 2021. The 3-D printer is an additive manufacturing machine which creates low quantity, high complexity components that are otherwise expensive or difficult to manufacture by traditional means. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Demond Mcghee)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 19:34
    This work, Kadena maintainers manufacture the future [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Demond Mcghee, identified by DVIDS

    Kadena maintainers manufacture the future

    USPACOM
    18th EMS
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    3N0X6
    353rd SOAMXS

