U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dominick Ferneding, 18th Equipment Maintenance Squadron metals technology journeyman, closely inspects a 3-D printed object at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 25, 2021. The Metals Technology shop supports a variety of installations and units on base to help reduce costs for repairs or projects. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Demond Mcghee)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 19:34
|Photo ID:
|6813591
|VIRIN:
|210825-F-VL625-1340
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|JP
This work, Kadena maintainers manufacture the future [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Demond Mcghee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kadena maintainers manufacture the future
