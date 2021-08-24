Airmen from the 353rd Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron work to remove parts from a MC-130J Commando II at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 25, 2021. The 353rd SOAMXS mission supports infiltration, exfiltration and resupply of special operations forces and aerial refueling. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Demond Mcghee)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 19:34
|Photo ID:
|6813590
|VIRIN:
|210825-F-VL625-1083
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kadena maintainers manufacture the future [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Demond Mcghee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kadena maintainers manufacture the future
