Kadena maintainers manufacture the future

Airmen from the 353rd Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron work to remove parts from a MC-130J Commando II at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 25, 2021. The 353rd SOAMXS mission supports infiltration, exfiltration and resupply of special operations forces and aerial refueling. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Demond Mcghee)

