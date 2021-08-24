Kadena maintainers manufacture the future

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dalen Paine, 353rd Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron MC-130J communication and navigation craftsman, removes GPS parts from a Joint Precision Air Drop System at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 25, 2021. The JPADS mission support equipment and mission planning system gathers data from the aircraft’s GPS and broadcasts it through the entire cargo compartment to update onboard guided payload systems. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Demond Mcghee)

