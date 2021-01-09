U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, and Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England pose for a photo after sweeping pods, disinfecting cots, taking out trash and cleaning the grounds at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 1, 2021. Public health technicians go through each pod three times a day to inspect and identify any health risks and hazards, ensuring the safety of evacuees and service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2021 Date Posted: 09.01.2021 16:19 Photo ID: 6813339 VIRIN: 210901-F-GK375-1284 Resolution: 5122x2843 Size: 961.87 KB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Public health keeps pods sanitary during OAR [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.