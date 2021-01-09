U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, and Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England pose for a photo after sweeping pods, disinfecting cots, taking out trash and cleaning the grounds at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 1, 2021. Public health technicians go through each pod three times a day to inspect and identify any health risks and hazards, ensuring the safety of evacuees and service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 16:19
|Photo ID:
|6813339
|VIRIN:
|210901-F-GK375-1284
|Resolution:
|5122x2843
|Size:
|961.87 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Public health keeps pods sanitary during OAR [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Public health keeps pods sanitary during OAR
LEAVE A COMMENT