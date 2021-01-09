U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Antonio Smith, left, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of personal property, and Staff Sgt. Dylan Williams, right, 100th Force Support Squadron personnelist assigned to Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England pick up trash at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 1, 2021. Ramstein is providing temporary lodging, food, water and medical services to evacuees while they await transportation to other transient locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2021 Date Posted: 09.01.2021 16:20 Photo ID: 6813338 VIRIN: 210901-F-GK375-1190 Resolution: 4192x3712 Size: 1.07 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Public health keeps pods sanitary during OAR [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.