    Public health keeps pods sanitary during OAR [Image 1 of 5]

    Public health keeps pods sanitary during OAR

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Zachary Sanders, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron files distribution operator, takes out the garbage at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 1, 2021. Ramstein is providing temporary lodging, food, water and medical services to evacuees while they await transportation to other transient locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Public health keeps pods sanitary during OAR [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    Evacuation
    Afghanistan
    AfghanWithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

