Public health keeps pods sanitary during OAR

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Antonio Smith, left, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of personal property, and Staff Sgt. Dylan Williams, middle, 100th Force Support Squadron personelist assigned to Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England and Airman 1st Class Zachary Sanders, right, 86th LRS files distribution operator, take the trash out at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 1, 2021. Ramstein Air Base transformed into U.S. European Command’s primary evacuation hub, supporting one of the largest, most complex humanitarian airlift operations in history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Evacuation
    Afghanistan
    AfghanWithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

