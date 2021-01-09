Public health keeps pods sanitary during OAR

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Antonio Smith, left, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of personal property, and Staff Sgt. Dylan Williams, middle, 100th Force Support Squadron personelist assigned to Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England and Airman 1st Class Zachary Sanders, right, 86th LRS files distribution operator, take the trash out at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 1, 2021. Ramstein Air Base transformed into U.S. European Command’s primary evacuation hub, supporting one of the largest, most complex humanitarian airlift operations in history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)

