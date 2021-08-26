Arctic Guardians work with partners during Nome, Utqiagvik site surveys

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- Alaska Air National Guard Capt. Jesse Ashmore, 210th Rescue Squadron HH-60G Pave Hawk pilot, tours a North Slope Borough Search and Rescue S-92 helicopter, Aug. 26, 2021, at the Wiley Post–Will Rogers Memorial Airport, Utqiagvik. Arctic Guardians of 176th Wing partnered with Alaskan Command and the U.S. Air Force Reserve as well as civil authorities to conduct site surveys of Nome and Utqiagvik to gauge suitability for search and rescue operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David Bedard/Released)

