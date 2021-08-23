JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- Alaska Air National Guard Master Sgt. Earl Brown and Senior Master Sgt. Dennis Mobley, both of 176th Maintenance Group, confer with Justin Polayes, Ryan Air employee and former HH-60G Pave Hawk special missions aviator, Aug. 23, 2021, at the Nome Airport. Arctic Guardians of 176th Wing partnered with Alaskan Command and the U.S. Air Force Reserve as well as civil authorities to conduct site surveys of Nome and Utqiagvik to gauge suitability for search and rescue operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David Bedard/Released)
This work, Arctic Guardians work with partners during Nome, Utqiagvik site surveys [Image 5 of 5], by CPT David Bedard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
