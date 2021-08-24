Arctic Guardians work with partners during Nome, Utqiagvik site surveys

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- U.S. Air Force Reserve Capt. Orly Bisquera, 922nd Civil Engineer Flight, sets up a survey station at the Nome Airport, Aug. 24, 2021. Arctic Guardians of 176th Wing partnered with Alaskan Command and the U.S. Air Force Reserve as well as civil authorities to conduct site surveys of Nome and Utqiagvik to gauge suitability for search and rescue operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David Bedard/Released)
