    Arctic Guardians work with partners during Nome, Utqiagvik site surveys [Image 1 of 5]

    Arctic Guardians work with partners during Nome, Utqiagvik site surveys

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Capt. David Bedard 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- U.S. Air Force Reserve Senior Master Sgt. Alex Gonzalez, 922nd Civil Engineer Flight, shoots an azimuth with a survey station at the Nome Airport, Aug. 24, 2021. Arctic Guardians of 176th Wing partnered with Alaskan Command and the U.S. Air Force Reserve as well as civil authorities to conduct site surveys of Nome and Utqiagvik to gauge suitability for search and rescue operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David Bedard/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Guardians work with partners during Nome, Utqiagvik site surveys [Image 5 of 5], by CPT David Bedard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    search and rescue
    Alaska Air National Guard
    176th Wing

