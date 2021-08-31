Bravo Company Haircuts

Recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, wait in small lines at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Aug. 31, 2021. Recruits were given haircuts three at time in order to move everyone out in the time required. Recruits waited in lines inside the building and outside to maintain organization. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

