Bravo Company Haircuts

U.S. Marine Corps recruit Esteban A. Toledo, with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, waits in line at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego (MCRD), Aug. 31, 2021. Toldo was recruited out of Logan, Utah, with Recruiting Substation Ogden in Ogden, Utah. Recruits and permanent personnel are required to wear masks indoors at MCRD. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

