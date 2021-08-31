U.S. Marine Corps recruit Esteban A. Toledo, with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, waits in line at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego (MCRD), Aug. 31, 2021. Toldo was recruited out of Logan, Utah, with Recruiting Substation Ogden in Ogden, Utah. Recruits and permanent personnel are required to wear masks indoors at MCRD. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 17:46
|Photo ID:
|6812060
|VIRIN:
|210831-M-CI314-1026
|Resolution:
|4770x3180
|Size:
|544.39 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bravo Company Haircuts [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
