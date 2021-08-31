Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bravo Company Haircuts [Image 5 of 6]

    Bravo Company Haircuts

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps recruit Esteban A. Toledo, with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, waits in line at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego (MCRD), Aug. 31, 2021. Toldo was recruited out of Logan, Utah, with Recruiting Substation Ogden in Ogden, Utah. Recruits and permanent personnel are required to wear masks indoors at MCRD. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 17:46
    Photo ID: 6812060
    VIRIN: 210831-M-CI314-1026
    Resolution: 4770x3180
    Size: 544.39 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bravo Company Haircuts [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Recruits
    Recruit training
    MCRDSD

