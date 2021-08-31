U.S. Marine Corps recruit Brett C. Rankin, with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, receives a haircut at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Aug. 31, 2021. Rankin was recruited out of Fayetteville, Ark., with Recruiting Substation Fayetteville, Ark. Recruits received haircuts once a week throughout recruit training to create uniformity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 17:45
|Photo ID:
|6812056
|VIRIN:
|210831-M-CI314-1003
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|641.07 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bravo Company Haircuts [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
