    Bravo Company Haircuts [Image 1 of 6]

    Bravo Company Haircuts

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps recruit Brett C. Rankin, with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, receives a haircut at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Aug. 31, 2021. Rankin was recruited out of Fayetteville, Ark., with Recruiting Substation Fayetteville, Ark. Recruits received haircuts once a week throughout recruit training to create uniformity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 17:45
    Photo ID: 6812056
    VIRIN: 210831-M-CI314-1003
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 641.07 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bravo Company Haircuts [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

