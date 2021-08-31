Bravo Company Haircuts

U.S. Marine Corps recruit Brett C. Rankin, with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, receives a haircut at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Aug. 31, 2021. Rankin was recruited out of Fayetteville, Ark., with Recruiting Substation Fayetteville, Ark. Recruits received haircuts once a week throughout recruit training to create uniformity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

