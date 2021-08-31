Recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, wait in lines at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Aug. 31, 2021. Recruits waited outside of the building until there was enough room inside. While waiting for their haircut, recruits went over their Marine Corps knowledge. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2021 Date Posted: 08.31.2021 17:45 Photo ID: 6812057 VIRIN: 210831-M-CI314-1015 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 501.65 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bravo Company Haircuts [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.