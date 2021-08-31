Recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, wait in lines at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Aug. 31, 2021. Recruits waited outside of the building until there was enough room inside. While waiting for their haircut, recruits went over their Marine Corps knowledge. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 17:45
|Photo ID:
|6812057
|VIRIN:
|210831-M-CI314-1015
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|501.65 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bravo Company Haircuts [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
