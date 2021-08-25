Senior Master Sgt. Brian Boosz, Cyber Warfare Operator with the Washington National Guard Cyber Mission Assurance Team talks about their assessment of the Snohomish County Public Utilities District network at the Information Operations Readiness Center, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. on August 25, 2021. The Washington National Guard’s Cyber Mission Assurance Team continued its long-standing partnership with cyber experts from the Snohomish County Public Utility District to conduct cyber-security defense assessments. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)
Cyber Mission Assurance Team builds strong relationship with public utilities district
