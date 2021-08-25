Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Senior Master Sgt. Brian Boosz, Cyber Warfare Operator with the Washington National Guard Cyber Mission Assurance Team talks about their assessment of the Snohomish County Public Utilities District network at the Information Operations Readiness Center, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. on August 25, 2021. The Washington National Guard’s Cyber Mission Assurance Team continued its long-standing partnership with cyber experts from the Snohomish County Public Utility District to conduct cyber-security defense assessments. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

    This work, Cyber Mission Assurance Team builds strong relationship with public utilities district [Image 3 of 3], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Cyber
    Washington
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Washington National Guard

