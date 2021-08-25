Cyber Mission Assurance Team builds strong relationship with public utilities district

Sgt. 1st Class Charles Spencer, a Defense Cyber Operations Analyst with the Washington National Guard Cyber Mission Assurance Team performs a penetration test with Snohomish County Public Utilities District at the Information Operations Readiness Center, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. on August 25, 2021. The Washington National Guard’s Cyber Mission Assurance Team continued its long-standing partnership with cyber experts from the Snohomish County Public Utility District to conduct cyber-security defense assessments. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

