Cyber Mission Assurance Team builds strong relationship with public utilities district

Staff Sgt. Brandon Koch talks with Senior Master Sgt. Brian Boosz regarding their assessment of the Snohomish County Public Utilities District network at the Information Operations Readiness Center, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. on August 25, 2021. The Washington National Guard’s Cyber Mission Assurance Team continued its long-standing partnership with cyber experts from the Snohomish County Public Utility District to conduct cyber-security defense assessments. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

Date Taken: 08.25.2021
Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US