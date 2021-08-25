96th Bomb Squadron practices conventional weapon capability

A B-52H Stratofortress departs from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 25, 2021 en route to a bomb range during a readiness exercise. Bomber crews were tasked with dropping conventional bombs on different targets without GPS assistance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)

