96th Bomb Squadron practices conventional weapon capability

A B-52H Stratofortress departs from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 25, 2021 en route to a bomb range during a readiness exercise. Bomber crews were tasked with dropping conventional bombs on different targets without GPS assistance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 14:48
|Photo ID:
|6811805
|VIRIN:
|210825-F-LK801-1048
|Resolution:
|4103x2730
|Size:
|5.21 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
