    96th Bomb Squadron practices conventional weapon capability [Image 4 of 5]

    96th Bomb Squadron practices conventional weapon capability

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A B-52H Stratofortress departs from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 25, 2021 en route to a bomb range during a readiness exercise. Bomber crews were tasked with dropping conventional bombs on different targets without GPS assistance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 14:48
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 96th Bomb Squadron practices conventional weapon capability [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    B-52
    Louisiana
    bomber
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    readiness exercise
    AFGSC
    96th Bomb Squadron
    Team Barksdale
    2D Bomb Wing
    Striker Nation

