Maj. James Bell, 96th Bomb Squadron aircraft commander, and Capt. Phillip Hightower, 96th BS co-pilot, inspect conventional munitions before takeoff at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 25, 2021. Inspecting munitions is part of an important pre-flight checklist vital to improving flight safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 14:47
|Photo ID:
|6811804
|VIRIN:
|210825-F-LK801-1010
|Resolution:
|5427x3611
|Size:
|7.66 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 96th Bomb Squadron practices conventional weapon capability [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
