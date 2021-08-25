First Lt. Victoria Gurrola, 96th Bomb Squadron weapon systems officer, inspects a CBU-105 conventional munition before takeoff at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 25, 2021. CBU-105s are multi-targeting bombs capable of destroying numerous armored targets in a single drop. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)
|08.25.2021
|08.31.2021 14:47
|6811806
|210825-F-LK801-1021
|5293x3522
|6.38 MB
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|3
|1
This work, 96th Bomb Squadron practices conventional weapon capability [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
