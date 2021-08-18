Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport

Marines assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit survey an entry gate at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, Aug. 18. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with orderly drawdown of designated personnel in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Davis Harris)

