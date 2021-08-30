Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport [Image 3 of 7]

    Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport

    KABUL, AFGHANISTAN

    08.30.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    Evacuees wait to board a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 30. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with a Non-combatant Evacuation Operation (NEO) in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancillal)

