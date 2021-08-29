Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport

Soldiers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division survey the border of the compound at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, Aug. 29. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with a Non-combatant Evacuation Operation (NEO) in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Davis Harris)

