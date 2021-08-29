Soldiers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division survey the border of the compound at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, Aug. 29. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with a Non-combatant Evacuation Operation (NEO) in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Davis Harris)
Date Taken:
|08.29.2021
Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 13:36
Photo ID:
|6811636
VIRIN:
|210829-M-JU875-1192
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|1.94 MB
Location:
|KABUL, AF
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
