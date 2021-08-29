A U.S. Soldier with Joint Task Force-Crisis Response (JTF-CR) plays a game on a phone with the children onboard a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 30. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with a Non-combatant Evacuation Operation (NEO) in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancillal)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 13:36
|Photo ID:
|6811640
|VIRIN:
|210830-M-AU949-0291
|Resolution:
|4030x2267
|Size:
|6.85 MB
|Location:
|KABUL, AF
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
