Night Flying Operations

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joshua Findlay, 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, stands at parade rest while marshalling an F-35A Lightning II, Aug. 25, 2021 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Safety wands are used by ground crew to connect with the pilot to aid in aircraft maneuvers such as parking, landing and turning off the engine of the jet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Leandra Garcia)

