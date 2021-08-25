Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Night Flying Operations [Image 1 of 4]

    Night Flying Operations

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Airman Leandra Garcia 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joshua Findlay, 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, stands at parade rest while marshalling an F-35A Lightning II, Aug. 25, 2021 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Safety wands are used by ground crew to connect with the pilot to aid in aircraft maneuvers such as parking, landing and turning off the engine of the jet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Leandra Garcia)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 08:52
    Photo ID: 6810998
    VIRIN: 210825-F-NY200-1085
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 756.69 KB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    maintainer
    33rd fighter wing
    F-35A lightning II
    night flying

