A U.S. Air Force maintainer from the 33rd Fighter Wing removes the chocks from an F-35A Lightning II before a night flying operation, Aug. 25, 2021 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. A chock is a wedge placed against a wheel to prevent aircraft movement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Leandra Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 08:52
|Photo ID:
|6811000
|VIRIN:
|210825-F-NY200-1132
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1013.1 KB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Night Flying Operations [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Leandra Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
