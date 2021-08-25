Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Night Flying Operations [Image 3 of 4]

    Night Flying Operations

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Airman Leandra Garcia 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force maintainer from the 33rd Fighter Wing removes the chocks from an F-35A Lightning II before a night flying operation, Aug. 25, 2021 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. A chock is a wedge placed against a wheel to prevent aircraft movement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Leandra Garcia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 08:52
    Photo ID: 6811000
    VIRIN: 210825-F-NY200-1132
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1013.1 KB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Night Flying Operations [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Leandra Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Night Flying Operations
    Night Flying Operations
    Night Flying Operations
    Night Flying Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    33rd fighter wing
    F-35A lightning II

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT