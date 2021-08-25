A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II from the 33rd Fighter Wing taxis down the runway during a night flying operation, Aug. 25, 2021 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Night flying is performed to ensure pilots are mission capable and combat ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Leandra Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 08:53
|Photo ID:
|6811001
|VIRIN:
|210825-F-NY200-1188
|Resolution:
|5656x3465
|Size:
|844.18 KB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Night Flying Operations [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Leandra Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
