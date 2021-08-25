Night Flying Operations

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II from the 33rd Fighter Wing taxis down the runway during a night flying operation, Aug. 25, 2021 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Night flying is performed to ensure pilots are mission capable and combat ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Leandra Garcia)

Date Taken: 08.25.2021
Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US