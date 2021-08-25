U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joshua Findlay, 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, looks back while marshalling an F-35A Lightning II during night flying operations, Aug. 25, 2021 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Maintainers must be multi-capable and adaptive to ensure the mission is successful. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Leandra Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 08:52
|Photo ID:
|6810999
|VIRIN:
|210825-F-NY200-1092
|Resolution:
|4815x3544
|Size:
|392.37 KB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Night Flying Operations [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Leandra Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT