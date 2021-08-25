Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Night Flying Operations [Image 2 of 4]

    Night Flying Operations

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Airman Leandra Garcia 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joshua Findlay, 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, looks back while marshalling an F-35A Lightning II during night flying operations, Aug. 25, 2021 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Maintainers must be multi-capable and adaptive to ensure the mission is successful. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Leandra Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 08:52
    Photo ID: 6810999
    VIRIN: 210825-F-NY200-1092
    Resolution: 4815x3544
    Size: 392.37 KB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Night Flying Operations [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Leandra Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    pilot
    maintainer
    33rd fighter wing
    F-35A lightning II
    night flying

