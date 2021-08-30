Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SETAF-AF commander re-enlists SETAF-AF NCO [Image 6 of 6]

    SETAF-AF commander re-enlists SETAF-AF NCO

    VICENZA, ITALY

    08.30.2021

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Maj. Gen. Andrew M. Rohling, the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa commander, left, administers the oath of enlistment to Staff Sgt. Rogelio Ernesto Hercules, assigned to the 509th Signal Battalion, during a re-enlistment ceremony held at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, Aug. 30, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

    NATO
    Army
    StrongEurope
    SkySoldiers
    USArmyEurope
    USAGItaly
    TrainingDoneRight
    SETAFAF

